A seasonal, and mostly dry, pattern sets in

The storms have come and gone, leaving behind a number of wind, hail and even a few funnel reports across the coverage area. The passing of the cold front is going to bring down comfortable air to start off the final week of July. And the generally nice conditions stick around throughout the week.
Skies are going to remain clear to mostly clear throughout most of the evening and Monday as a more stable airmass moves in overhead. Temperatures will remain just below normal to seasonal through Wednesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day over the next week.
There'll be minimal chances for rain on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Severe outlooks aren't suggesting any organized systems moving through the area so storms should remain non severe.