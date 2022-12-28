A shot at 50 degrees on Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The warm up is just getting started with highs on Thursday pushing 50 degrees out ahead of a cold front moving in Friday morning.
Areas of drizzle will be possible during the day on Thursday, but with temperatures so warm freezing precipitation is not much of a concern.
A cool down comes on Friday with highs in the low to mid 30s.
A quiet holiday weekend is expected with highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies both days.