A significant sound: Madison auto dealership features gongs in its showrooms

MADISON (WKOW) -- The ringing sound of a gong can often be heard at Smart Motors Toyota on Odana Road.
The sound is used to signify a new chapter in someone's life -- in this case the purchase of a vehicle, according to spokesperson Jim Geisking.
Smart Motors has a large chau gong in both the new vehicle showroom and pre-owned vehicle showroom.
“At first the idea of having an authentic orchestral gong hanging around our showroom seemed a little excessive,” said sales manager Justin Jackson. “But then we realized the significance."
According to Geisking, the Chinese originally used gongs as an announcement to clear the way for important officials and processions, much like a police siren today. In the Western world, they are commonly seen as part of an orchestra, but are also used as a way to make an announcement.
“It seems like such a simple thing, but when someone purchases a new or new-to-them vehicle and gets to put some muscle into ringing a gong, it makes them very happy,” said Jackson.
Jackson said the gongs represent more than a sale.
Every October, the dealership is covered in pink lights in observation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“We hope every time a gong is rung, someone within the facility is reminded of a loved one’s or perhaps their own winning battle against cancer,” says Jackson. “We’d like to think the sound of the gongs has a deeper spiritual meaning for our customers.”