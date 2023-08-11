A stormy end to the workweek

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Two rounds of showers and storms today, with the second round possibly turning severe this evening.
Showers and t-showers out the door this morning, with a mainly rain-free afternoon with a sun-cloud mix, warm temps in the mid 80s and climbing humidity.
By 7 pm - 12 am, more storms will develop along our main cold front, which could be severe with primarily a damaging wind and hail threat, so stay updated and have access to alerts.
The weekend is mainly dry in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. An isolated, pop-up shower is possible late Sunday with a higher chance for showers and storms Sunday night and Monday.