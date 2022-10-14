 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

A tad warmer Saturday with sunshine

  • ,
  • Updated
  • 0
7 day highs

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

Expect a few on and off showers or flurries possible through the early overnight hours. 

Saturday there'll be a bit more sunshine with a decent breeze out of the SW at 10 mph. Highs should pop into the low 50s making it the warmest day of the weekend.

It's on Sunday that we may see the return of cloud cover along with the chance for a scattered shower or two. Highs will stay in the upper 40s.

Next week, we start off in the low to mid 40s.

Tags

Recommended for you