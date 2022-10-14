A tad warmer Saturday with sunshine

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Expect a few on and off showers or flurries possible through the early overnight hours.
Saturday there'll be a bit more sunshine with a decent breeze out of the SW at 10 mph. Highs should pop into the low 50s making it the warmest day of the weekend.
It's on Sunday that we may see the return of cloud cover along with the chance for a scattered shower or two. Highs will stay in the upper 40s.
Next week, we start off in the low to mid 40s.