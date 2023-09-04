A threat to impeach: why Republicans are calling for newly-elected Justice Protasiewicz's recusal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Liberal-leaning Justice Janet Protasiewicz just entered the first full month of her term. While she has not yet heard any cases, Republican lawmakers are considering impeaching her if she does not recuse herself from a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's electoral maps.
Republicans argue that because Protasiewicz was vocal on issues like abortion and redistricting during her judicial campaign, it will affect her ability to remain impartial.
However, it has also been argued that Justice Protasiewicz's comments on the state's maps were rooted in facts and not just her opinion.
"It's not really an impeachable offense," Wisconsin Examiner Editor-in-chief Ruth Conniff told 27 News. "She wasn't even talking about a case that existed at the time; she was just saying what a lot of people have said, including a federal judge, including news accounts, including [Wisconsin Representative] Robin Vos himself."
Less than three days after Protasiewicz took office, the Court's four liberal justices voted to introduce a committee that would spread Chief Justice Annette Ziegler's responsibilities among the Court. They also fired the Director of State Courts, Randy Koschnick, and appointed Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Audrey Skwierawski as interim director.
Conniff said she believes the claims by Republicans that the actions of the liberal court majority are unconstitutional are motivated by their recent loss of power. "If you look at the Wisconsin constitution, they have the right to do that; it says a quorum of four justices can make internal rules for the court," she said.
Conniff said the clearest example that Wisconsin's district maps were unfairly drawn is the 2018 election, when Democratic candidates won all statewide races but only won 36 of the 99 seats in Wisconsin's State Assembly.
Two lawsuits challenging the state's electoral maps have been brought before the Wisconsin Supreme Court. If Republicans in the legislature decide to move forward with the process of potential impeachment, it could result in Protasiewicz being sidelined for critical cases ahead of the 2024 election.