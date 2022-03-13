A True Spring-like Week Ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The upcoming work week is almost here, marking the half way point of March. This week has the potential to be interesting as it'll start off with warm, Spring-like temperatures and end with possible snow and cooler temperatures.
A little bit of light mix may fall across northern parts of the forecast area Sunday night, otherwise temperatures will cool into the 30s then climb into the 50s to kick off the work week. Most likely we'll not see the light mix during the morning hours on Monday but we may see a light, evening mix to end Monday.
Tuesday through most of Thursday we remain quiet, with temperatures climbing into the 60s by Wednesday and cloud cover steadily increasing. Light rain may be possible during the evening and overnight hours Thursday into Friday but the real moisture, and potential problems, moves in Friday.
This next system could potentially pull down cooler air which would mean the rain overnight Thursday could turn over to a rain/snow mix, with the possibility of the precipitation being more frozen than liquid. It's still too early to determine anything with certainty other than we won't see any impacts until Thursday night at the earliest.