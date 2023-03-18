A "warmer" Sunday with even warmer air on the way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
It's been a while but this morning, much of southern Wisconsin woke up in the single digits as colder, Canadian air moved in overhead. The good news is, slightly warmer temperatures will arrive to end the weekend. Looking ahead to our next work week - 50s return as does the chance for rain.
If you ignore the single digit night we recorded last week, the last time we recorded consistent single digit lows was back in early February.
The same high that brought down the cold air is going to help usher in some warmer air for Sunday. Temperatures are going to climb into the upper 30s with sunnier conditions. Winds will still be breezy but out of the south.
The warmer air continues to build with 50s returning by Tuesday. That's ahead of our next system which will bring us rain from Wednesday through Friday of next week.