A windy and cold Friday and Saturday

After a warm Thursday, the same low that brought us the warmth is now pulling down the cold for your St. Patrick's Day and St. Patrick's Day weekend. Winds are going remain breezy throughout the weekend. For those tired of the cold, there is some hope... we just have to wait a few days.
Throughout Friday, winds are going to be out of the northwest and they are going to be gusting up to 40 miles per hour at times. That'll mean our feels like temperatures are going to be about 10 degrees cooler than our actual air temperatures. Make sure you're bundled up Friday morning and stay warm throughout the day.
Cloudy conditions stick around throughout the day as well. As we move into the late afternoon/evening through Saturday, we'll see the chance for scattered, light snow showers and/or flurries. Minor to no accumulations are expected.
Friday's highs will be in the upper 20s, Saturday's highs will be in the mid 20s. By Monday, we're back in the 40s. 50s return by Wednesday.