A Wisconsin veteran from Green Bay is giving back to his community — with maple syrup

GREEN BAY (WBAY) -- Since 2015, the Green Bay Veterans Manor has helped dozens of veterans overcome homelessness and other obstacles thanks to affordable housing and support.
One veteran is giving back in a very sweet way.
Mark Luedtke has had a busy spring collecting sap from maple trees-- and making homemade syrup to share with his fellow veterans and staff.
He tells our Green Bay affiliate he did the same thing last summer, planting several garden boxes and providing pickles and other vegetables.
Memories, a lot more pleasant than those from his tour in Iraq in 2004, when he lost friends and nearly his own life.
“I had a couple of near-death experiences myself while I was over there, I was like right there when one landed outside one of the buildings I was just coming out of,” recalls Mark.
Back home, and unaware he suffered from PTSD; Mark says life became a struggle. Now back on his feet - Mark says he hopes to help others in their recovery.