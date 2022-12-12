AAA: 2.2 Million Wisconsinites expected to travel for holidays

MADISON (WKOW) -- Are you planning to travel this holiday season? If so, you might be one of the more than 2 million Wisconsinites AAA is forecasting to be traveling.
According to a release from AAA, it is estimated 2.2 million Wisconsinites will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, the third highest on record for that period in Wisconsin.
AAA reported national travel estimates are up from 2021 but lower than pre-pandemic numbers. A forecasted 112.7 million Americans are expected to travel during this year-end holiday season.
“Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remain resilient and dedicated to travel this year, and the holidays will be no different,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA.
Those taking a holiday road trip are getting an early gift, with AAA reporting the state average for gasoline has declined 80 cents per gallon in the last month. In Wisconsin, the average price of gasoline is currently at $2.85 per gallon.
AAA advice for Auto Travelers
- Leave early so you are not in a rush.
- Watch the weather. Consider alternate routes or adjust your departure time to avoid driving through bad weather.
- Never drive distracted. Pre-program your GPS and put the cellphone down while driving.
- Wear your seat belt and never drive impaired.
AAA said with strong demand in air travel, lines at the airport are expected to be long. But winter weather can change everything.
“If you plan on flying this time of year, travel insurance can be extremely valuable for air travelers,” Haas said.
AAA tips for Air Travelers
- Check-in early online.
- Monitor your flight status using your air carrier’s mobile app.
- Arrive 2-3 hours before scheduled departure.
- Pack medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag, just in case your flight is delayed or cancelled.
- Book a flight that leaves early in the day. Flights in the afternoon and evening are more susceptible to delays and cancellations.
- Book a direct flight. Otherwise, build in extra time between connections, in case your first flight is delayed.
- Consider traveling on Christmas Day. This could offer the best combination of availability and price.