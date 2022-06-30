 Skip to main content
AAA activates 'Tow to Go' program for Fourth of July weekend

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — If you find yourself in a situation where you cannot safely drive over this Fourth of July weekend, an auto organization may be able to help. 

AAA is activating it's "Tow to Go" service from 6 p.m. on July 1 to 6 a.m. on July 5. The service is provides transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles, up to 10 miles. It's free for everyone but should be used as a last resort. 

“The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash," Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA said. "As you lock-in your party plans, be sure to also setup a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

If you find yourself in need of a ride over the holiday, you can call AAA at 855-286-9246. Sometimes, AAA may not be available, like in rural areas or severe weather, or they may make other arrangements to get a driver home. 

