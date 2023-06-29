 Skip to main content
AAA activating Tow to Go for during over July Fourth weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — As people gear up to celebrate the Fourth of July, AAA is activating at service to combat drunk driving with Tow to Go. 

AAA is again activating its Tow to Go, which is designed to keep impaired drivers off the road by offering a free, last-resort, towing service. When requested, the Auto Club Group sends a tow truck to transport both the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles. 

Nick Jarmusz, the director of public affairs for AAA, said this service "gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications."

Tow to Go will be active from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30   until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. This service is free to both AAA members and non-members.

Those in need of Tow to Go services should call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

