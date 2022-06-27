AAA predicts 1 million Wisconsinites will travel over Independence Day weekend

(WKOW) — Travel volumes are on the rise and independence day this year is predicted to be the second busiest since 2000, according to AAA.
AAA expects 1 million Wisconsinites to travel a least 50 miles during the long holiday weekend of June 30 through July 4, which is just shy of how many people traveled during the holiday in 2019 and 4% more than last year.
“The volume of travelers expected over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”
AAA is forecasting all modes of transportation — such as air, bus, train, and cruises — will see increases in travelers. Even auto travel is up, despite facing the highest gas prices for the holiday in history. AAA predicts 960,301 Wisconsinites will travel by car, the most on record since 2001.
AAA's tips for a safer and stress-free travel experience include:
- Have a plan, have back-up plans, and be flexible
- Get a full vehicle inspection before heading out on a long road trip, and take notice of your engine, tires, and battery as the heat can be particularly strenuous on them.
- Avoid traffic and travel on off-peak times or days.
Along with the dangers of traveling, celebration for Independence Day bring the added safety risks of cooking out and fireworks.
The Janesville Police Department has a list of firework safety tips, here.
Check out Juneau County Sheriff's Office's tips on grilling, here.
And the Sun Prairie Police Department has reminds of city applicable ordinances and other safety tips involving fireworks, here.
Overall, nearly 50 million people nationwide are expected to travel during the holiday weekend, with auto travel forecasted to set new records.