AAA: Price for gas in Wisconsin is 30 cents below national average

MADISON (WKOW) — Gas prices are falling nationwide, and that's really good news for Wisconsin drivers.
The state's average price for a gallon of gas is well below the national average.
The average price for a gallon of gas at the nationwide level is still just above $4, according to AAA. In Wisconsin, the average is $3.68.
Additionally, AAA reports that drivers in some counties in southern Wisconsin are paying even less. Dane County is averaging $3.54 per gallon and Rock County is averaging $3.49 per gallon.
On the other hand, some counties are paying above the average. Lafayette and Grant counties has an average of around $3.80 per gallon.