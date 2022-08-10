 Skip to main content
AAA: Price for gas in Wisconsin is 30 cents below national average

MADISON (WKOW) — Gas prices are falling nationwide, and that's really good news for Wisconsin drivers. 

The state's average price for a gallon of gas is well below the national average.

The average price for a gallon of gas at the nationwide level is still just above $4, according to AAA. In Wisconsin, the average is $3.68. 

Additionally, AAA reports that drivers in some counties in southern Wisconsin are paying even less. Dane County is averaging $3.54 per gallon and Rock County is averaging $3.49 per gallon. 

On the other hand, some counties are paying above the average. Lafayette and Grant counties has an average of around $3.80 per gallon. 

