AAA rolls out Tow-To-Go program for St. Patrick's Day weekend

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- AAA is rolling out its free Tow-To-Go program for Wisconsinites during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The goal of the program is to make sure partygoers don't drive under the influence.

Starting March 16 at 6 p.m., you can call Tow-To-Go at the number (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 and a tow truck will come pick you and your vehicle up and take you to a safe location.

The program is free and available to anyone.

The program ends March 20 at 6 a.m. AAA also asks drivers to use the service as a last resort.

