Aaron Rodgers: 'My intention is to play for the Jets'

MADISON (WKOW) — Aaron Rodgers looks like he is moving on from the Packers, the only team he's played for in his decades-long career.

On the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Rodgers spoke about his darkness retreat and what happened before and after.

He said before the retreat, it seemed like the Packers wanted to keep him, but when he reemerged from the dark "something had changed," and it became clear to him the Packers were ready to move on.

He then said, "since Friday, my intention was to play for the New York Jets."

There have not yet been reports of an official deal with Rodgers and the Jets. Rodgers said he's still under contract with the Packers.

Rumored trade talks between Rodgers and the New York Jets began last week, and ESPN's Dan Graziano said team officials met with Rodgers in person.

The discussions between the Jets and Rodgers were confirmed in an exclusive interview with Packers President Mark Murphy last week.

Rodgers' future with the team has been in question for the entire offseason, with a return to the team, a trade and retirement all potential options for the four-time NFL MVP winner.

On Tuesday, Packers' free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard secured a deal with the Jets, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported he is one of a "wish list of free agents" Rodgers wanted to join him in New York. Rodgers denied the wish list while speaking on the Pat McAfee show.