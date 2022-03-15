 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aaron Rodgers signs contract extension with Green Bay Packers

  • Updated
Aaron rodgers
Courtesy All-Pro Wheels / Wikipedia

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — Aaron Rodgers has signed his contract securing his return to the Green Bay Packers. 

Two NFL Network reporters, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, reported the news on Twitter Tuesday morning. 

Later in the day, the Packers confirmed Rodgers has signed the contract extension. 

"We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay," said Gutekunst. "His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster."

According to Rapoport, the contract is worth four years and is "a complicated one" that lowers his cap number giving the team "plenty of room to work." 

Pelissero reports that Rodgers' will get just over $150 million over the next three years.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you