Aaron Rodgers signs contract extension with Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — Aaron Rodgers has signed his contract securing his return to the Green Bay Packers.
Two NFL Network reporters, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, reported the news on Twitter Tuesday morning.
#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ new contract extension is now official and signed, per me and @TomPelissero.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022
Later in the day, the Packers confirmed Rodgers has signed the contract extension.
"We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay," said Gutekunst. "His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster."
DONE DEAL! ✍️#Packers sign QB @AaronRodgers12 to a contract extension 📰: https://t.co/b9L3gnmNJz#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/lO5SyuMVqY— Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 15, 2022
According to Rapoport, the contract is worth four years and is "a complicated one" that lowers his cap number giving the team "plenty of room to work."
The contract is a 4-year extension, a complicated one, with two dummy years — placeholders — on the back end. It lowers his cap number and gives GB plenty of room to work. https://t.co/VlnbubjPnw— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022
Pelissero reports that Rodgers' will get just over $150 million over the next three years.
On first read of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' new contract, he gets:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022
$42 million in 2022
$59.515M in 2023
$49.3M in 2024
So that's $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing.