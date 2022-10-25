 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abbott issues voluntary recall of certain Similac, Pedialyte products

  • Updated
  • 0
Similac Recall
Image courtesy of Abbott

MADISON (WKOW) — Abbott has issued a voluntary recall of a number of its products.

The recalled products are certain lots of 2 ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products. It includes the following products:

  • Similac Pro-Total Comfort

  • Similac 360 Total Care

  • Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

  • Similac Special Care 24

  • Similac Stage 1

  • Similac NeoSure

  • Similac Water (Sterilized)

  • Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

Abbott said the recall is due to a small percentage of bottles being improperly sealed, which can cause spoilage.

Visit the recall page to see what lot numbers are included in the recall.

Tags

Recommended for you