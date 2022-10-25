Abbott issues voluntary recall of certain Similac, Pedialyte products

MADISON (WKOW) — Abbott has issued a voluntary recall of a number of its products.
The recalled products are certain lots of 2 ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products. It includes the following products:
Similac Pro-Total Comfort
Similac 360 Total Care
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
Similac Special Care 24
Similac Stage 1
- Similac NeoSure
Similac Water (Sterilized)
Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution
Abbott said the recall is due to a small percentage of bottles being improperly sealed, which can cause spoilage.
Visit the recall page to see what lot numbers are included in the recall.