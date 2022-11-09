ABC: Ron Johnson is projected to win Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

MADISON (WKOW) — ABC News projects Ron Johnson will win Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race.
Ron Johnson also declared victory over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race in a statement Wednesday morning.
Johnson issued a statement Wednesday morning, saying in part "this race is over."
"The votes are in. In all Democrat strongholds, municipalities are reporting 100% of wards are in and counted," the statement reads in part. "There are some counties that have anywhere from 3-10% of the votes outstanding. These localities represent areas where we are winning by over 60%."
Johnson said there's "no path mathematically" for Barnes to overcome his deficit.
"Truth has prevailed over lies and the politics of personal destruction," the statement continues. "I want to thank my family and everyone who supported me and worked so hard to save this U.S. Senate seat. I will do everything I can to help make things better for Wisconsinites and to heal and unify our country."
The Associated Press has not yet called the race. As of about 9:20 a.m., AP estimated 98% of votes had been counted, and Johnson had over 27,000 more votes than Barnes.