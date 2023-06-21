Abortion, economy draw focus of political parties ahead of 2024 presidential race

MADISON (WKOW) -- The last time voters across Wisconsin headed to the polls was in April to pick the next justice for the state Supreme Court. In that election, abortion access became a big topic.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who serves on the national advisory board for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, said she expects the same to happen during the 2024 presidential race.
"That is a very salient issue for voters," she said. "President Biden has said he wants to codify Roe v. Wade into law and to protect the rights that women have relied on for 50 years. The president wants more rights, not fewer."
However, Rachel Reisner, the communications director for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said she thinks Democrats are focusing on abortion too much.
"Democrats are trying to capitalize exclusively on the issue of abortion, and while it is an issue, it's not the only issue," she said. "So, we'll definitely be talking about many of the other priorities that Biden and Tammy Baldwin have failed on."
Reisner said she thinks that includes the economy. She said she believes many families are worse off now than they were three years ago.
"Grocery prices, electricity costs, the cost of living, rent, mortgages have exponentially skyrocketed," she said.
But Democrats are looking at the economy differently.
"We've got more people working," Rhodes-Conway said. "We've created more jobs than any president in recent history."
Each woman hopes her party's message is the one that breaks through in Wisconsin because
Reisner said she thinks the road to the presidency will run through Wisconsin, particularly with Republicans hosting their national convention in Milwaukee next summer.
Rhodes-Conway said she thinks the state will be the epicenter for the election.