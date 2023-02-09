About 5 million bottles of Fabuloso recalled because of bacterial contamination

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Wet, heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Lesser snow amounts for southeast Dodge County. Winds gusting to 30 to 35 MPH. * WHERE...Fond du Lac, Dodge, Columbia, Dane, Iowa and Lafayette Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&