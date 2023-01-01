Above average start to 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE AND ROCK COUNTIES UNTIL 11 AM
Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures into the first 3 days of 2023 will be above average ahead of rain chances that will begin late Monday.
Patchy fog will be something we deal with Sunday and Monday morning, but it will lift by 9-10 a.m. each day. Temperatures will warm to near 40 this afternoon, drop to the upper 20s overnight, and hit the lower 40s for Monday afternoon ahead of rain chances.
Rain will begin Monday evening, but some areas northwest of Madison could see the precipitation begin as a wintry mix. This would transition to all rain by Tuesday morning and rain will continue through most of the breezy and warm day. On the backside of this system, we could see some light snow into Wednesday as we cool closer to average temperatures through the end of the first week of January.