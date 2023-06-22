Above average temperatures continue through the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to slowly climb ahead of much-needed rain later this weekend.
An air quality alert continues through Friday due to our stagnant, hot pattern. Expect more of the same with highs in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and some haze.
We'll crack into the low 90s on Friday with a sun-cloud mix and low humidity continuing. Saturday, low to mid 90s are expected ahead of a storm system finally bringing more rain to the region.
Saturday night and Sunday we'll see a couple rounds of showers and storms with around a half inch accumulation for most, up to an inch is possible in central Wisconsin. Isolated shower chances continue Sunday night and Monday.
Once the cold front associated with this area of low pressure sweeps through, temperatures will drop tot eh low to mid 80s Sunday, and upper 70s to low 80s the rest for the first half of next week.