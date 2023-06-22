 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Above average temperatures continue through the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
High temperatures

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to slowly climb ahead of much-needed rain later this weekend.

An air quality alert continues through Friday due to our stagnant, hot pattern. Expect more of the same with highs in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and some haze.

We'll crack into the low 90s on Friday with a sun-cloud mix and low humidity continuing. Saturday, low to mid 90s are expected ahead of a storm system finally bringing more rain to the region.

Saturday night and Sunday we'll see a couple rounds of showers and storms with around a half inch accumulation for most, up to an inch is possible in central Wisconsin. Isolated shower chances continue Sunday night and Monday.

Once the cold front associated with this area of low pressure sweeps through, temperatures will drop tot eh low to mid 80s Sunday, and upper 70s to low 80s the rest for the first half of next week.

