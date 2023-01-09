Above normal temperatures across the entire forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our January thaw continues with above freezing high temps for most of the forecast.
Areas of frost and fog this morning, otherwise finally a sunny morning! Clouds increase this afternoon ahead of a chance of a spotty, light mix tonight into Tuesday morning. As for temps, we'll climb to the mid to upper 30s today.
Mid 20s tonight with mid to upper 30s returning Tuesday under cloudier skies. Another chance for a light mix Tuesday night into Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s by the afternoon. A light mix to snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday with temps in the low to mid 30s.
Drier weather heading into the weekend in the low 30s Friday before mid to upper 30s return Saturday and Sunday.