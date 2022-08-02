Absentee voting trends in 2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- One week from now, Wisconsin voters will head to the polls for the Partisan Primary Election on August 9. Until then, many are casting their ballots absentee.
Despite this, Jim Verbick, Deputy City Clerk for the City of Madison, said Absentee ballots to date this election are down in Madison compared to during the pandemic.
"It's definitely less than it was in 2020. Obviously, we had our huge spike in 2020. We've slowly seen declines since then," Verbick said.
During the pandemic, absentee voting spiked.
In Madison, 72,879 ballots were sent out for the 2020 Presidential Primary, and 50,976 were returned.
This year, 27,109 ballots sent out and 15,846 returned to date for the Partisan Primary.
For perspective, voter turnout for Midterm Elections is typically lower than Presidential Elections. But, this is significantly lower.
Another difference this year is that polls have relaxed COVID-19 protocols, so plexiglass and masks are no longer required.
"Polling places are returning to more pre pandemic," Verbick said.
On Tuesday, several voters made their way to the polls to cast their votes early.
Rachel Wendte of Madison said she enjoys casting her vote in person.
"It's always good to put your vote forward before the general so that you are proud of your candidates," Wendte said.
Paul Logan said it is both convenient and important for him to go to the polls in person.
"Get out and vote," Logan said. "You can't complain about what the government's doing if you didn't take the time to, you know, try to put your person in there that you want to see."
For more information about where your polling place is, how to track an absentee ballot and what is needed to register to vote, visit the Wisconsin Election Commission's website.