'Absolutely false': Fugitive Madison attorney speaks out on charges of violence against him

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fugitive Madison attorney who's charged with three violent felonies told 27 News he disputes accusations he attacked a roommate after being confronted with domestic violence claims.
"That's absolutely false," attorney Jair Alvarez, 34, told 27 News in a phone conversation Monday.
Earlier this month, Alvarez was charged with two counts of felony second -dDegree recklessly endangering safety and one count of felony intimidation of a victim - threatening force.
A criminal complaint states in early June, a roommate in Alvarez's Hammersley Road home heard Alvarez's girlfriend crying and tried to intervene with Alvarez and the woman. The complaint says the roommate maintained Alvarez had been physically abusive to the woman in the past.
The complaint says Alvarez responded with hostility against the roommate, arming himself with a gun and threatening the roommate. The complaint states the roommate tried to defend himself with a baseball bat but dropped it when he saw Alvarez begin to draw his firearm. Court records say Alvarez then used the bat to hit the roommate. The complaint says the roommate had injuries consistent with being hit by a bat.
But in the interview with 27 News, Alvarez says his roommate was the aggressor with the baseball bat.
"Which actually (he) then took the baseball bat and destroyed everything in my house," Alvarez said.
Alvarez did not say what prompted the roommate's ire. Alvarez denied any abuse against his girlfriend.
Before this case, Alvarez had no criminal history. State courts records show he's represented several dozen criminal defendants as an attorney.
In 2018, a Dane County judge granted a woman a restraining order against Alvarez's current accuser after the woman said the man was abusive and threatened to kill her.
Last year, the publication Madison365 identified Alvarez as one of the 46 most prominent Latino leaders in the state.
Alvarez told 27 News he was consulting with a legal team about surrendering to authorities, but did not say when that might happen.
"They used an armored SWAT vehicle to come after me," Alvarez maintained of Madison Police. "It was an extremely dangerous situation for me."
The arrest warrant on Alvarez permits law enforcement nationwide to arrest him if they come into contact with him.