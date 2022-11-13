'Access to dental care is a silent epidemic': Smileathon raises money for local nonprofit

MADISON (WKOW) -- A healthy, happy smile is something many take for granted, but something Affordable Dental Care believes everyone should experience in their lifetime.
This is why year after year, the Madison nonprofit raises money to provide dental care to people who are both uninsured and under-insured through their Smileathon.
"We are trying to promote how our oral health is linked to our systematic health," Areli Estrada, Executive Director of Affordable Dental Care said.
On Sunday, the nonprofit's fifth annual Smileathon took place along the Madison Marathon route. There, people could walk or run a race and pledge to donate to support their work. Estrada says that includes outreach and education as well.
"It's not just brushing your teeth. It's more than that," Estrada said. "We are trying to educate parents to engage their children early on, so they can start developing healthy oral habits," Estrada said.
Estrada says this is a big deal because statistics show one in three people lack dental insurance.
"Access to dental care is a silent epidemic," Estrada said.
This year alone, Estrada said the need for their services went up by 20%. In order to meet that need, they are hoping to raise $65,000 at their Smileathon.
"Nationally, everyone is suffering because of inflation, and even this year, our clinic--our expenses are higher," Estrada said.
If you'd like to donate to Affordable Dental Care, or sign up for their services, visit their website.