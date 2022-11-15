Accumulating snow develops this morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It'll look like a winter wonderland later today as snow starts to pile up.
Most accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces as temps climb a little above freezing, keeping the pavement generally wet, with just a few slushy or slick spots. We'll see 1-3 inches of wet snow through Wednesday. It'll fall at a moderate pace late-morning through the mid-afternoon.
High temps fall to the 20s Thursday through the weekend with a few more flurry or spotty, light snow chances. Sunnier, quieter weather by Sunday with a bit of a warmup back to the 30s by Thanksgiving week.