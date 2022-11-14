Accumulating snow develops tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our first snow with travel impacts is on the way later this week.
The week starts quiet with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s. Spotty, light snow develops late tonight in the mid 20s. Back to the mid 30s Tuesday with light snow on and off through the day. More scattered light snow Tuesday night and Wednesday with around 1-3 inches of slushy snow expected.
More spotty, light snow or flurries are possible Thursday through Saturday with colder temperatures in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens.