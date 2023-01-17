Accumulating snow likely to impact Thursday

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR ADAMS, COLUMBIA, CRAWFORD, GRANT, GREEN LAKE, IOWA, JUNEAU, MARQUETTE, RICHLAND AND SAUK COUNTIES WEDNESDAY 6 PM - THURSDAY 3 PM
Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We're drying out from rain this Tuesday morning, but all eyes are on the likelihood of accumulating snow that will begin tomorrow night.
Have the umbrella handy through Tuesday morning as lingering showers are still possible, but we should dry out by the lunch hour. Temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 30s today with cloudy skies and a nice breeze out of the west. We'll drop to near 30 overnight, and we may even see a few breaks in the clouds tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 30s again.
By Wednesday night, we're tracking the high potential for a snow/mix to begin before transitioning to all snow through Thursday. Impacts look likely on Thursday as a few inches of snow and a glaze of ice will likely accumulate. We will dry out Thursday night and be a bit cooler with some sunshine by Friday.