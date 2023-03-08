Accumulating snow to start Thursday afternoon

WINTER STORM WATCH 3 PM THURSDAY THROUGH 9 AM FRIDAY
MADISON (WKOW) - Our next snow storm will begin Thursday afternoon and impact southern Wisconsin through Friday morning.
Wednesday remains calm and mild as clouds increase through the late day. Temperatures will top out well into the 40s before we cool to near 30 overnight. Thursday will begin the same way that Wednesday did, just with more cloud cover. Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s by lunchtime before our next snow storm arrives Thursday afternoon.
Snow will move into southern Wisconsin from west to east, and it will stick around from Thursday afternoon to late Friday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of us from 3 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday. The worst impacts and highest accumulations will occur through Thursday night, but travel issues will likely be felt for the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. 5-8" of snow will likely accumulate through midday Friday.
We'll dry out Friday afternoon and stay that way through a cooler Saturday with temperatures topping out in the 30s. Another round of light snow will move through the region Saturday night and into Sunday. Stay updated with 27 News.