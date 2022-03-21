Accused burglars charged after hospitalization

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man and a woman have been charged for burglarizing a Madison home after they were hospitalized when the getaway car was rammed by a truck driven by the victim's son.
Lance Ott, 33, of Cottage Grove appeared from the Dane County Jail for an initial court hearing Monday. He's charged with felony burglary. Court records show Ott and a woman are accused of getting into the garage of Brian Sanderson's east side home in February and stealing a $700 snow blower.
Records show Ott's getaway from the home was stopped when Sanderson's son, Corey, took his truck and followed the car, ramming into it on Milwaukee Street. Authorities say Ott and a woman in the car were hospitalized. Corey Sanderson was charged with felony reckless endangerment. The snow blower theft was the second theft of a snow blower from the home's garage within 72 hours. Sanderson is free on a signature bond and barred from driving while his case is pending.
A criminal complaint against Ott says the stolen snow blower was in Ott's crashed, Volkswagen Golf sedan.
Ott was released from jail on a signature bond. Ott's bail prevents him from having any contact with the Sanderson family.
At the time of Corey Sanderson's arrest in February, a Madison Police Department incident report posted online stated there was probable cause to arrest Ott and the woman, his suspected burglary accomplice.
But Dane County Sheriff's records show Ott's arrest did not take place at the time of a discharge from a hospital. Records show Ott was arrested Friday at 1:18 a.m. by Madison Police officers at North High Point Road and Copper Circle on the city's west side. It's a residential area of single-family homes. Police officials have yet to explain the circumstances of Ott's arrest.
Ott's alleged accomplice, Ronda Granja, 42, of Madison has also been criminally charged. Granja faces felony burglary as a repeater and felony bail jumping.
Granja now has four, open criminal cases in two counties alleging varieties of theft. Granja's other Dane County felony case alleges she stole two TVs and an air mattress from Target in April. In Jefferson County, Granja is charged with helping to steal more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Walmart store in February 2021.
In 2020, Granja was sentenced to two years probation in Dane County for stealing someone's credit card and using the card to purchase gas and merchandise, including a more than $3,000 watch at a Madison retail store.
Court records in the Corey Sanderson case show Granja was unconscious when transported to a hospital following the February collision after the home break-in and burglary.
A warrant for Granja's arrest was issued Monday.
Madison Police officials have yet to comment on whether Granja was discharged from the hospital. It's also unclear whether Granja is at another medical facility, or why an arrest warrant was needed if Granja remains a patient. Authorities have yet to comment on whether Granja, like Ott, was allowed to be discharged from a hospital and not arrested, despite open, criminal cases.