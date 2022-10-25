Accused child abuser's lack of attorney illustrates statewide problem

MADISON (WKOW) - An accused child abuser's lack of attorney in a Dane County felony case illustrates a challenge statewide to find enough public defenders for those who qualify for state-funded legal representation.
Nikko Pawlowski, 28, was charged with felony child abuse and other crimes Oct. 10, 2022. Records show a state public defender represented him in the county's Initial Appearance Court as a court commissioner set his bail at $30,000. But since then, there's been no attorney assigned to his case, even though his income level qualifies him for the help. Pawlowski's had a hearing to decide whether there's enough evidence to require him to stand trial delayed, as well as a delayed hearing to decide if lower bail is justified.
State Public Defender Spokesperson Wilson Medina says it's expected Pawlowski will be assigned an attorney by the time he's due in court again Nov. 15.
There's data to suggest Medina's potential month-long wait for legal counsel is not an outlier.
Eight defendants filed a lawsuit in August against Governor Evers and members of the State Public Defender Board over the failure to assign them publicly supported attorneys. An attorney for the legal action filed in Brown County, Henry Schultz of Crandon, says one of the plaintiffs wait for a public defender covered a year's time.
The lawsuit also includes data on hundreds of low-income defendants in 25 Wisconsin counties, who during the summer of 2022 were without public defender assistance, despite qualifying for it.
The defendants in the lawsuit filed a motion Oct. 10 calling for its dismissal. A spokesperson for Governor Evers says Evers has no control over the appointment and assignments of public defenders.
Medina says attorney workloads and lagging pay for public defenders contributes to position vacancies and exacerbates delays in attorney assignments, but he focuses on the pandemic's impact on the situation.
"The pandemic has increased caseloads and slowed the agency's ability to appoint attorneys," Medina says.
"This is not a pandemic-induced issue," Schultz says, noting that even in a previously failed legal attempt to force attorney appointments to address delays before the pandemic, a court called the situation a "constitutional crisis."
"This has simply gotten worse," Schultz says.
Schultz says attorney assignment delay can impact the availability of witnesses and the strength of evidence.
The governor's spokesperson says $5.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was approved in March to allow the State Public Defender to use roving teams to address highest need areas and address a case backlog.
The lawsuit also calls for criminal charges to be dismissed if a delay in attorney assignment exceeds fourteen days.
