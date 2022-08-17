Accused child kidnapper arrested in Madison while free on bail

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Middleton man charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her was arrested in Madison while free on bail after having contact with another child.
Andrew Stoltz, 24, is awaiting trial for what authorities said was taking a missing Milwaukee teen to his home, holding her there against her will and sexually assaulting her. The girl was able to get away from Stoltz in March and he was arrested.
Stoltz was free weeks after his arrest when his father posted $10,000 bail.
Madison Police officials said Stoltz was arrested on Cypress Way Saturday for alleged violations of his bail conditions. Apartment manager Ruben Varo told 27 News a month before the arrest, police officials contacted him to warn him to be on the lookout for Stoltz.
"I saw him once or twice and then I was informed by police of who he was and what he was kind of involved in, and that's when I was informed he should not be on my property," Varo said.
Varo said he saw Stoltz's car Saturday and called authorities. He said a team of officers responded and surrounded an apartment building and ultimately went in and arrested Stoltz.
In Dane County Court records, a member of Dane County Pre-Trial Services told a judge about their monitoring of Stoltz's bail. Stoltz's bail conditions include no unsupervised contact with minor girls. The organization's member said they had contact with the state Department of Corrections about Stoltz.
"The Probation Agent had learned that the defendant had contact with a friend's 12- to 13-year-old daughter," the records state. The record says an investigation continues into whether that contact violates Stoltz's bail conditions or the law.
Stoltz also has an open, felony case for the sexual assault of an intoxicated person. Authorities say in February 2021, they discovered a woman passed out in a Madison residence with a note from Stoltz near her. Records state the note maintains the woman asked Stoltz to have sexual intercourse with her and she would need take steps to prevent a pregnancy. Records say the woman claims she made no request for sex and recalls nothing of a sexual encounter.
In Iowa, records show Stoltz is on probation after damaging a Dubuque bar last year by firing a charge from a flare gun at the establishment. Iowa court records state a warrant within the state's boundaries was issued for Stoltz earlier this year for violating probation.
Dane County Jail records say Stoltz's incarceration is for a probation hold, but also for extradition. In May, court records show a commissioner declined to act on an Iowa extradition request.
Stoltz is scheduled for a hearing on his 25th birthday next week to discuss bail on his several, pending cases, including a misdemeanor case where authorities say he rammed into and damaged the car of an acquaintance in Middleton.