Accused Juneteenth shooter could face adult charges

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - The suspect in a Milwaukee mass shooting made a court appearance on Thursday- his first since being charged.
The 15-year-old boy is accused in the shooting following a Juneteenth festival that left six people injured. According to our Milwaukee affiliate, he's currently not being identified because he's being charged in juvenile court. However -- that status could soon change.
"A waiver petition has been filed. The state is requesting that the juvenile be waived into adult court or that the court consider that," Milwaukee County circuit Judge Kristela Cervera said.
According to the petition, prosecutors believe the case should be heard in adult court. They say the accused gunman "injured the entire community by playing into stereotypes and fears".
The petition also states that two of the six victims suffered serious injuries, and says that "as many as five" will suffer life-long consequences.
A decision on whether the case will be move to adult court will be made later this summer.