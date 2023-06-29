 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Accused Juneteenth shooter could face adult charges

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights 2

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - The suspect in a Milwaukee mass shooting made a court appearance on Thursday- his first since being charged.

The 15-year-old boy is accused in the shooting following a Juneteenth festival that left six people injured. According to our Milwaukee affiliate, he's currently not being identified because he's being charged in juvenile court. However -- that status could soon change.

"A waiver petition has been filed.  The state is requesting that the juvenile be waived into adult court or that the court consider that," Milwaukee County circuit Judge Kristela Cervera said.

According to the petition, prosecutors believe the case should be heard in adult court. They say the accused gunman "injured the entire community by playing into stereotypes and fears".

The petition also states that two of the six victims suffered serious injuries, and says that "as many as five" will suffer life-long consequences.

A decision on whether the case will be move to adult court will be made later this summer.

Tags

Recommended for you