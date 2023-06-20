 Skip to main content
Accused Madison serial burglar strikes deal with prosecutors

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Pisano

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man accused of burglarizing Subway restaurants and other local establishments pleaded guilty to some of his crimes. 

Court records show a Dane County judge convicted Michael Pisano, 44, of two counts of felony burglary. In exchange for Pisano's guilty plea in these two charges, prosecutors dropped seven other burglary-related charges. 

Pisano was sentenced to eight months in jail on these charges. He has 30 days credit. 

Pisano also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft in a case where he was seen on security video stealing from an unconscious man experiencing a "significant medical event" shortly after using an ATM at a Kwik Trip. In exchange for this guilty plea, prosecutors dropped several felony bail jumping charges against Pisano associated with this case. 

A judge sentenced Pisano to an additional 60 days in jail for the theft case. 

A pending felony drug charge and two other felony bail jumping charges against Pisano were also dismissed as a part of this plea agreement. 

Pisano will begin his jail sentence July 17. 

