Accused Madison serial burglar strikes deal with prosecutors

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man accused of burglarizing Subway restaurants and other local establishments pleaded guilty to some of his crimes.
Court records show a Dane County judge convicted Michael Pisano, 44, of two counts of felony burglary. In exchange for Pisano's guilty plea in these two charges, prosecutors dropped seven other burglary-related charges.
Pisano was sentenced to eight months in jail on these charges. He has 30 days credit.
Pisano also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft in a case where he was seen on security video stealing from an unconscious man experiencing a "significant medical event" shortly after using an ATM at a Kwik Trip. In exchange for this guilty plea, prosecutors dropped several felony bail jumping charges against Pisano associated with this case.
A judge sentenced Pisano to an additional 60 days in jail for the theft case.
A pending felony drug charge and two other felony bail jumping charges against Pisano were also dismissed as a part of this plea agreement.
Pisano will begin his jail sentence July 17.