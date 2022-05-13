Accused NYC subway shooter pleads not guilty to terrorism, gun charges

Frank James, the man accused of firing shots into a New York City subway that left dozens injured, pleaded not guilty Friday to two charges he’s facing.
James, 62, is accused of opening fire on a Brooklyn subway on April 12 leaving 10 people with gunshot wounds and 19 with other injuries.
At his arraignment Friday, US District Judge William Kuntz read from the indictment that charged James with one count of terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
When asked how he would plead James answered, “not guilty” to both counts.
James, wearing a tan jail uniform and a blue mask, said he was “pretty good” when questioned by Kuntz, who also asked him about his educational background. James said he was born in The Bronx and listed off several schools he attended there.
“I have a GED,” James said in court. “I have some certificates from various trade schools.
Prosecutors asked for James to continue to be detained until his trial, and James’ attorney, Mia Eisner-Grynberg, said she would not enter a bail application at this time.