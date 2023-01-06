Accused U-Haul thief has dozens of past burglary crimes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man charged with stealing a U-Haul truck rental has dozens of past burglary crimes across the state.
Mark Goad, 58, appeared in Dane County Court Friday on a felony theft charge. Authorities said Goad rented a U-Haul truck from a Packers Avenue location in September on a one-day rental but never returned the truck.
Court records show a Madison police officer spotted the parked truck in October on a street on the city's southwest side, but Goad was not with it.
Authorities said Goad was arrested Wednesday as he drove a separate car.
A criminal complaint states Goad told officers someone offered him money to rent the U-Haul. The complaint says Goad left the truck on East Washington Avenue and believed it was returned to U-Haul by its due date. Goad said he did not steal the rental truck.
Court records show Goad's criminal history dates back decades. In 1996, he was sentenced by a Dane County judge to five years in prison for a slew of burglary crimes.
In 2011, Goad was found responsible for a string of business burglaries from Madison to Janesville, where electrical lines to phones and alarm systems were cut to carry out the thefts.
Records show in 2017 that Goad was charged in Jefferson County with six burglary crimes. And in 2018, Goad was charged in Green County with 42 burglaries and other offenses, including tampering with an ATM machine. Records indicate he was in state prisons until he was released in 2021.
After his arrest in the U-Haul incident, a third-party public safety assessment (PSA) was done on Goad's bail risk. The PSA noted Goad's past criminal record involved non-violent crimes and a lack of missed court appearances.
The PSA recommended Goad be released on his signature with no cash bail required. County Court Commissioner Brian Asmus followed that recommendation but banned Goad from any U-Haul properties as a bail condition.