‘Acting like a naughty child’: TruStage workers accuse company of stalling negotiations, prepare to reject deal

MADISON (WKOW) – Unionized workers at the Madison-based financial services company TruStage will vote to reject a “last, best, final” deal they expect from the company in the near future.
Approximately 450 workers organized through the Office and Professional Employees International (OPEIU) Local 39 have gone more than 500 days without a contract.
In a press release late Sunday the union said it anticipated that TruStage will soon present a “last, best, final” offer to the workers. On Thursday, the union met and held a vote to test how its membership feels about the company’s proposal.
“More than 90% of membership indicated they would vote no on the Employer's current proposal, which offers wages far below inflation, no retroactive pay for the last year and a half we have been without a contract, and slashes retirement benefits in half by eliminating the pension plan for new hires,” OPEIU Local 39 Chief Steward Joe Evica said.
One worker and union member, Tracy De Grandis, got more evocative with criticism of their employer.
“TruStage is acting like a naughty child by committing unfair labor practices and stalling at the bargaining table,” De Grandis said. “As a parent, I know that naughty children need consequences to learn what they're doing is wrong. TruStage is facing the consequence of having virtually no members willing to accept their current proposal.”
“We are proud of our current proposal,” TruStage spokesperson Barclay Pollak said in a statement. “From the start of the bargaining process, TruStage has negotiated in good faith and come to the table to get a deal done. We want our employees to have a market-competitive contract. We will continue to bargain with the union to complete a fair deal.”
TruStage Employee and OPEIU Local 39 Member Elizabeth Kidder will vote against the company’s current offer, and she has a financial incentive to vote in favor of it. She waitresses at night.
The extra job began as a way to get a little extra spending cash, but then life happened and she needs the extra work to pay the bills.
Two days after Christmas, her house caught fire. Then her husband got in a car crash.
“Then our dishwasher died, our washing machine died and my car engine just blew last week,” Kidder said.
Amid all of that, her union went on strike against TruStage for nearly three weeks.
She estimates that between both of her jobs she works between 70 and 80 hours a week.
But she remains committed to holding out for a better deal from the company. In particular, Kidder wants to see the company agree to retroactive pay increases, wages tied to inflation, better healthcare contributions and the preservation of pensions for new hires.
The company made $5.2 billion in revenue and $343 million in profit in 2022.
“If the company offers something that's worth bringing back [to our membership], we can vote on this we can get done,” Kidder said.