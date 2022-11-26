Active end to November

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
December is almost here but before it begins, two lows are going to be moving through the Midwest/Plains. The first one will impact us Sunday while the other will move through Tuesday and wrap up on Wednesday.
Overnight, clouds are going to increase as the first low moves out of the South through the Midwest. Winds are going to turn out of the north and be breezy throughout Sunday; even with those northerly winds, our temperatures are going to stay in the low 40s so the precip that'll fall will mostly be rain.
Some light mix may be possible into the late afternoon/early evening if there is any moisture still lingering overhead.
Monday we remain dry in the low 40s.
Tuesday our next low begins to impact us; first with rain as well as breezy conditions along with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, northerly winds take over and turn any remaining moisture over to snow.
Folks across southern Wisconsin could pick up an inch or so of fresh snow. This will be heavy, wet snow since this low is coming out of the southwest.
December starts off quiet with temperatures climbing from the low 30s to the upper 30s by Friday.