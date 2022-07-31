Active firefighters get hands-on experience with extrication

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Current firefighters from across the Midwest got hands-on training in extrication this weekend.
The two-day training was hosted by Jefferson Fire & Safety in Middleton.
It included eight skilled instructors and several real-world scenarios that taught students how to properly use Holmatro Rescue Tools, which help free people from cars following accidents.
Students also learned how to use a fire blanket to put out an electric car fire. Tyler Jefferson, Preside of Jefferson Fire and Safety, said this is one of the most environmentally safe ways to put out an electric vehicle fire.
"What this is designed to do is be a solution for vehicle fires," Jefferson said. "It takes a lot of water to extinguish and that water typically is mixed with lithium and other toxics and as that starts to run off, that runs into our rivers or lakes or streams, so this is the greenest solution out there right now."
This was on top of a number of other scenarios.
"We had a hand tool only pit, so no use of hydraulic tools whatsoever. We had multiple tool pits. We had a vehicle rollover with limited access. We had a heavy T-bone stimulating with a dump truck over here. We had a marrying position where we had to tie two vehicles unstable together and then cut the vehicles and tunnel through and trench to the car. So, a lot of different scenarios," Jefferson said.
Departments from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa participated.