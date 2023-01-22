Active last week of January

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The last week of January is here and there looks to be a few chances for snow. The largest system looks to move through the Midwest and there's some good news for snow lovers - latest data suggests a better chance for minor snow accumulations.
After a fresh blanket of snow fell Saturday night into Sunday, another shot of snow arrives Monday night. Before those flurries arrive, we may see a bit of sunshine allowing our temperatures to climb into the low 30s.
Flurries Monday night with another chance for snow starting Tuesday night lasting through Wednesday. This is part of a larger system set to move through the Midwest.
With this system, the center of this low continues to remain too far south for moderate snow accumulations. But latest data suggests a slight northerly trend allowing for minor accumulations throughout Wednesday.
After a dry Thursday, we'll see another chance for light snow not only on Friday but on Saturday as well.