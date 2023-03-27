Active weather pattern with temperature rollercoaster

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - All's quiet until a cool-down and a chance for snow early Wednesday...but a big warm-up will be here before the week is over.
Temperatures are trying to warm into the middle 40s this afternoon. Areas that didn't receive much snowfall this weekend are having no trouble with that, but the snowpack in Madison and other areas are keeping surface temperatures a little cooler. Regardless, sunshine will help with melting through the rest of Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will increase late tomorrow ahead many precipitation chances through the latter half of the week.
A small system will provide less than an inch of snow late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning, so you may want to plan a couple of extra minutes into your Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures will only warm into the 30s as we dry out later that day. Then, we'll be tracking mostly rain through Thursday and Friday as temperatures soar well into the 50s. A run at the 60° mark is not out of the question on Friday, but the warmer we get, the more potential we have to see a few thunderstorms to end the week. Stay with 27 News for updates.