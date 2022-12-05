Active week of weather

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures tonight will hover the freezing mark with a little freezing drizzle possible until around midnight.
A boundary will be draped across the state again on Tuesday, this will once again bring a chance of a mix.
Expected more of rain/ snow mix during the day on Tuesday, but the hope is that temps will stay above freezing keeping the roads in decent condition.
Our next shot at snow arrives on Thursday night as we are tracking a chance at a few inches of snow by Friday midday.