Activists criticize local response to air quality alerts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Activists with Freedom Inc. are calling on elected officials and government agencies at all levels to do more in the face of public health concerns like last week's air quality alerts.
Bianca Gomez, one of Freedom Inc.'s executive directors, watched as smoke from Canadian wildfires descended on Madison June 27. Air quality deteriorated to conditions considered "unhealthy" by the U.S. Air Quality Index.
For a brief moment, Waukesha County held the dubious distinction of having the worst air quality in the world.
Gomez and her fellow Freedom Inc. workers waited for local governments, Dane County and the state to act. After several hours without any indication of government coming to the rescue, Freedom Inc. released a public letter calling on elected officials to do more.
"Over the past few days, Freedom, Inc. has received an outpouring of requests for M-95 masks and air purifiers from our elderly members and those with young children," the letter read. "Where are our leaders in this impending public health and safety crisis?"
In a statement to 27 News, Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) spokesperson Morgan Finke said the agency "took a wide range of steps to protect residents."
At 2 p.m. on June 28, more than a day after the area was consumed by smoke, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's office sent out a press release announcing the establishment of four clean air respite centers. All of the locations were in Madison and one only remained open until 4 p.m.
PHMDC eventually made masks available for free at its offices and several area libraries.
The public letter also said that Freedom Inc. would collect $50,000 to purchase air purifiers and masks.
"How we show up when there is a crisis around safety and wellness of our community is the biggest example of how much we care," said Gomez.
The organization distributed the materials at a drive-thru event in its south side parking lot Wednesday afternoon.
For two hours, cars streamed into the lot, backing up Freedom Inc.'s claims of a large demand for air quality items going unfilled. However, even this relief arrived well after the smoky conditions cleared. Those purifiers will be in the hands of residents in the event air quality ever worsens in Madison again.
Gomez also focused on the future, hoping the air quality alert will cause people to rethink what public safety means and for elected officials to reevaluate their priorities.
"Safety does not mean an officer with a badge and a gun that can kill a Black child on the street with no recourse," she said. "Safety means giving people the resources that they need to survive in Madison,"
"We felt the response that we enacted was appropriate," Finke said.