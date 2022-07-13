Activists gather to continue rallying for reproductive rights

MONONA (WKOW) -- Protests and rallies have not stopped in Wisconsin since the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Activists of all ages met in Monona on Wednesday evening to continue the fight for reproductive rights.
Organizer Andie Piliouras is just 18-years old. But to her and those around her, making a change has no age limit.
"It's really important that people gather together and share this impact and try to make their voices heard because it's hard to be heard as one voice. But when you're a group, you can be heard a lot louder," Piliouras said.
Community members say change starts with the youth, and their role in events like these go a long way.
Jeff Mehlert, community organizer for Planned Parenthood, attended Wednesday's rally.
"It is truly folks like Andie, it is amazing that her age, she's created this event. This is not her first event that she's done like this. And there are, I'm sure, many folks in Madison, Wisconsin, like Andie that want to do this kind of stuff," Mehlert said.
Mehlert says Planned Parenthood is doing what they can to support local organizers, "because it's the efforts from local folks like Andie, that create movements and create social change."
Piliouras says she will keep rallying and speaking.