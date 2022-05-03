Activists on both sides weigh a world without Roe v. Wade

MADISON (WKOW) — Reactions continue to pour in about the possibility of a world without Roe v. Wade.
Advocates for pro-choice say it's a world they would not want to live in.
"When people are not able to access abortion care, it harms people's health, it puts people's lives in danger and it means that people are not able to have control over their lives," said Mike Murray, VP of Government Relations for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
Murray argues a glimpse of that reality can be seen in Texas right now, where a six week abortion ban is currently in place.
"Those individuals are either forced to, to carry forward with with a pregnancy, or are seeking other alternatives to try and access abortion care," Murray said.
Planned Parenthood reports a total of 1.3 million women of reproductive age in Wisconsin could be impacted by an abortion ban. That's on top of 36 million nationwide.
If Roe V. Wade is overturned, as a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggests, it would be remanded back to the states. Advocates of pro-life say that is welcome news.
"We believe in the sanctity of human life from from the very moment of conception, and so we fight to protect all life from that very moment," said Anna DeMeuse, Communications Director for Pro Life Wisconsin.
DeMeuse says their fight to protect life includes fighting to support pregnant women by providing resources like pre-natal care and baby supplies, as well as, help for victims of incest or rape.
"We never permit a child to die just because of rape. We will provide support for that woman and we provide her life affirming options for her and for her child," DeMeuse said.
Right now, nothing is final and both sides of the issue are holding out hope.
"If this ends up being the official opinion of the US Supreme Court, it will have incredibly harmful consequences," Murray said.
"If this decision were to be final that finally we could work on some concrete legal protections for the preborn," DeMueuse said.