Activists "wrap" the Capitol red for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local organizations took to the State Capitol Thursday to shine a light on the continued crisis of violence against Indigenous women and girls.
According to the Department of Justice, violence against native women and girls is underreported throughout the country. Cases are often misclassified or there is confusion about jurisdiction.
To raise awareness of the issue, people in Madison wrapped the outside of the building red with ribbon skirts and signs.
Activists said bringing awareness in a place as visible as the Capitol makes the cause itself more visible, and they hope leaders see and listen to those calling for change.
"We are sharing our stories because once we share our stories with people that will listen, we heal our ancestors," said Rachel Fernandez, a Menominee Tribal Legislator. "Our ancestors have been through traumas that they weren't able to heal from."
In 2020, Attorney General Josh Kaul created a task force to help fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin. Click here to learn more about its work.