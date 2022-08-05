Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

.Southern Wisconsin is sitting in a moisture-rich environment.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start streaming into south
central Wisconsin this evening, with slow-moving cells repeatedly
tracking across the same areas. Impressive moisture in our
atmosphere will be conducive for efficient rainfall rates. There
could be a lull in widespread showers during the afternoon hours
tomorrow, but another round of slow-moving showers and storms is
likely for Sunday evening through Monday morning. Conditions are
favorable for localized flash flooding and will ultimately depend on
where the rounds of storms line up.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette,
Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge and
Jefferson.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Sunday through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with
high rainfall rates are likely between tonight and Monday
morning. The general expectation is for the first round to
occur tonight and the second round to occur Sunday evening
into Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are
possible. Uncertainty remains for where the highest rainfall
amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash

Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash

Anne Heche, here in March, was injured in a car accident on August 5.

 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving on Friday crashed into a residence in Los Angeles and became engulfed in flames.

"Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash," a source close to Heche told CNN Saturday morning.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road and collided with a residence, Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told CNN on Friday.

Heche was taken to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in critical condition. It took firefighters more than an hour to "access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure," the LAFD said.

There were no other injuries reported.

CNN has contacted representatives of Heche for comment.

On Saturday, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN authorities had yet to question Heche about the circumstances of the incident.

Heche remained in hospital as of Saturday evening and the significant nature of her injuries have prevented officers from interviewing her, the law enforcement source added.

Heche first rose to fame on the soap opera "Another World," where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and earned a Daytime Emmy Award. She followed that with films like "Donnie Brasco," "Six Days Seven Nights," and "Wag the Dog."

Her romantic relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late '90s resulted in intense media attention, much to Heche's professional frustration. In a 2021 interview with Page Six, Heche said she felt "blacklisted" after going public with their relationship.

"I didn't do a studio picture for 10 years," said Heche, who dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000.

Heche has appeared in numerous television series more recently, including "The Brave," "Quantico" and "Chicago P.D." She has several acting projects currently in post-production, according to her IMDB profile.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

